One of two dumped bodies identified in Carbon County

LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One of the two people found dead in a wooded area of Carbon County has been identified.

55-year-old Jingzhen Gao of New York was one of the two people whose bodies were found off Eckley Road on May 22nd in Lausanne Township.

The male victim has also been identified but has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.

State police say it appears the two died elsewhere and their bodies were dumped.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death or if there are any suspects.

State police in Hazleton are handling the investigation.