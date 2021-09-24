One of Pennsylvania’s largest fairs is back for first day in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair has returned and many people are glad to be back for the first time since 2019. The fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

It’s the first official day of the Bloomsburg Fair. This is an event so many look forward to every year, and visitors couldn’t wait to come back.





Excitement fills the air as the Bloomsburg Fair gets underway for the first time in two years.

“It bummed out a little bit but, being back is brightening spirits,” said visitor Makayla Jensen. “The energy here just makes me happier.”

And with clear skies and nice weather, visitors say they can’t picture a better first day.

“It’s great, we love it! It’s a beautiful day and we’re very excited to be so close to this fair and I think it’s going to be a tremendous success,” said Milton Delgado, visitor.

People have already flooded the fairgrounds to enjoy live music, vendors as far as the eye can see, and plenty of food.

Bloomsburg Fair visitor, Heidi Levan says she comes to the fair for all the delicious food.

“10 steak sandwiches, apple dumplings, rice pudding, stuffed subs, I’ve got it going on,” said Levan. “I’ve got a laundry list.”

One couple, Clayton and Julie Shaffer traveled all the way from Denver, Colorado for this year’s fair. They say it’s finally feeling normal again.

“I grew up in Danville, so we came up to visit relatives and always go to the fair, ride the rides, eat the food,” explained Clayton.

“It feels great. I mean so nice to be out and not have to worry about the masks and all that,” said Julie.

The fair is going on every day from now until Saturday, October 2. For more on events, special attractions, or ticket information head to pahomepage.com