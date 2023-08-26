MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say one man was shot in Montour Township.

According to the Montour Township Police Department on August 25, a shooting occurred along the Susquehanna River near the East Bloom Bridge.

Chief Terry Eckart said a 58-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported by boat to the Bloomsburg side of the river to wait for transportation to GMC Danville.

Police note this was an isolated incident and the public is in no danger.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.