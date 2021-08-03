One man in hospital after shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A late-night shooting Monday night in Lackawanna County left one man in the hospital.

Eyewitness News spoke with several residents who live in the Valley View Terrace complex, located in Scranton, regarding the shooting.

While some residents in the complex say they feel safe here, others, like parent Dominique Diaz, say they were caught off guard by the news.

“Yeah, I woke up. I was surprised,” said Diaz “They always play around. There’s no situations. All of the kids play with each other. My daughter plays with them. There’s no problems around here.”

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Scranton police say they are actively investigating and anyone with information should call the detective bureau.