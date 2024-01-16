COURTDALE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials say they have arrested one man for attempted homicide in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said 21-year-old Wadee Dwikat from Exeter has been taken into custody in Ohio and is being charged with attempted homicide in Courtdale Borough.

28/22 News reported to you that one man was shot in his home on South Memorial Highway in Courtdale just before midnight on Christmas Day.

Officials say Dwikat was taken into custody in Warren, Ohio by the Warren Police Department with the assistance of PSP Fugitive Task Force.

Dwikat is currently being jailed pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Dwikat has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, theft, and criminal trespass.