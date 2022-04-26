UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died in a Northumberland County crash on State Route 61.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred Monday around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 61 and SR-880 when one car failed to stop at a stop sign crashing into a second vehicle.

Police say the driver and passenger of the second car were wearing seat belts at the time of the impact and sustained no injuries.

The driver of the first car, Rodney Brosious, 66 of Sunbury, had several and died on the scene due to blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Coroner James Gotlob notes Brosious was not wearing a seatbelt.