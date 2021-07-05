One man dead, another injured after pedestrian collision in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead and another is injured after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in Lycoming County.

According to Williamsport Police, first responders were dispatched to the scene of High Street and Fourth Ave in Williamsport around 10:40 PM on Sunday, where two pedestrians were struck.

Upon arrival, responders found two males, a 24-year-old and a 35-year-old, with severe injuries. Both individuals were taken to UPMC Susquehanna Health.

The 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.

The condition of the 35-year-old victim is not known at this time.

It is unknown if charges will be filed against the driver at this time.