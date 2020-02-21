One man dead after Lycoming County standoff

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Around 9:30am Friday, Old Lycoming Township Police were called to the 1700 block of Marshall Avenue for reported break-in and a man with a rifle threatening suicide.



Police say the man went back into the home, which was not occupied by any other people at the time.



To ensure the safety of the public and emergency personnel, Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT and Lycoming County Fire Police closed a portion of Lycoming Creek Road from Log Run Road to Beauty’s Run Road to traffic for approximately 3 hours, until the incident ended.

An incident command area was set up in the Surplus City parking lot using the Loyalsock Fire Company’s Incident Command Unit IMU-18.

Nearby residents were asked to stay inside.

Several different police units came to the scene and set up a perimeter on the house. The Special Emergency Response Team arrived on scene and found the man deceased nearby. Police say he took his own life.

They confirmed 46-year-old Stephen Redden, of Cogan Station was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Eight law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene as well as Fire and Ems personnel from Old Lycoming and Hepburn Fire Companies, along with, UPMC-Susquehanna Paramedics and Lycoming County Coroner’s Office.



The scene was cleared and the roads were back open around 12:15 Friday afternoon.