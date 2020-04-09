One man dead after crash in Wayne County

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police received a call just before midnight on Wednesday night for a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Roosevelt Highway, in Canaan Township.

According to police, a car driven by Thomas Frisch Jr., of Honesdale, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by Robert Lee Anderson of Waymart.

24-year-old Zachary Brooks of Waymart, a passenger in Anderson’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There is no word on the conditions of the other idividuals involved in the crash.