One man arrested, one on the run in connection with kidnapping and sexual assault in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Two men are facing criminal charges after a 14-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted last weekend in Luzerne County.

Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce announced Thursday that charges have been filed against William Smiley and John Watson after a teenage girl was abducted on October 23, 2021.

Sanguedolce says the girl was walking in Luzerne Borough on Friday, October 23 near Union Street when she was forced into a car by Watson and taken to a residence on Main Street in the borough. There, the two men are accused of forcing the girl to take drugs and drink alcohol while she was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

The DA says the victim was then taken to the Red Roof Inn in Plains Township. The assaults took place multiple times from Friday to Sunday. Sanguedolce says the victim was threatened with violence and told she was being taken to Philadelphia where Watson planned on changing her appearance.

William Smiley is in police custody and is facing charges related to the incident. John Watson is at large and wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

