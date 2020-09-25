One man arrested, another wanted after gas station shootout in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say that on Thursday, August 6th, 28-year-old Malik Macon fired a handgun at 20-year-old Taquil Lishemel Baley as he exited a gas station in the 1100 block of South Main Street in Hanover Township. This after the two had exchanged words before Baley went inside.





The police report states one of the shots fired by Macon hit the car Baley was driving and Baley then fled, firing back at Macon as he did so. His gunfire is alleged to have hit an uninvolved vehicle.



Pictured from left to right is an additional picture of Baley at the scene and Baley’s Chrysler 300.

Macon was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges and is currently incarcerated.

Baley has not been located and is said to be driving a Chrysler 300 which should have a bullet hole in the rear driver-side door.

His last known location is near Hutston Street in Wilkes-Barre and police are asking anyone with information to call 911 for Hanover Township Police or 570-697-2000 for PSP Wyoming.