One man arrested after stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is behind bars after a stabbing that took place on Thursday in the Diamond City.

According to a release from police, Alfred Pennino was taken into custody after police say he stabbed a man on North Main Street around 3:20 p.m.

When police managed to catch up to Pennino, they say he was discovered to have multiple knives on him.

Police say Pennino was taken into custody without incident.

The condition of the stabbing victim is not known at this time.