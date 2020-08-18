One man arrested after shots fired in Sunbury

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly fired his gun Tuesday morning at 336 Arch Street in Sunbury.

The Sunbury Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Arch Street. When they arrived, an employee at a nearby business, which is down street from the residence, told officers a male had just exited from 336 Arch with a gun.

Police approached the resident and saw a male standing on the steps with a rifle. They ordered the suspect to put down the gun before arresting him.

21-year old James Kyle Glessner of Sunbury was booked on one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Currently he is being arraigned via video on all charges