LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Labor Day weekend is turning out perfect to soak up those final rays of summer and for members of a local campground, they are soaking up the peace and quiet, too.

This holiday weekend has seen some beautiful weather so far, which has many getting outdoors and kicking it back at an RV park and campground site in the greater Scranton area.

“The fresh air,” Liza Lokuta of Dupont said.

“It’s quiet,” Dupont resident Joe Lokuta added.

“Quiet,” Liza repeated.

“You know, nobody bothers you. You can go fishing whatever you have to do,” Joe stated.

Gathering together with family to enjoy a meal and time together while overlooking the lake was the only thing on the agenda for campers during the four-day weekend.

“We spend all the time we can up here. We just come up and sit around and eat,” said Dalton resident Bob Gertz.

Owners and workers of the park, who will feature a yard sale and a silent disco at the music pavilion on sunday, have always planned on creating a calm and peaceful atmosphere for people to come and enjoy, and escape the hustle and bustle.

“Most people that come here are looking for a place that’s quiet. They are looking for a RESPITE and it’s enjoyable to share my backyard,” the Owner of Clayton Park Sonya Zacker Owner explained.

“Great people and they all kind of shed the same kind of light and share the same kind of message,” said Maurice Gilmore, Vice President of Clayton Park.

“It’s supposed to be really nice weather so come up and enjoy it,” Gertz said.

It was surely one peaceful Saturday and you can never go wrong with a little relaxation.