PROMPTON BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say one person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Wayne County.

In a release, PSP say on Wednesday they were called at about 3:30 p.m. to US Route 6, Roosevelt Highway, west of Creek Road, to a reported crash.

Upon arriving on scene, troopers say they learned a red car was traveling westbound on US Route 6 when a silver car was traveling east.

For unknown reasons, troopers say the red car veered into the oncoming lane while negotiating a right-hand curve where they both collided head-on.

Troopers say 86-year-old Alice Varga of Tyler Hill was a passenger in the red vehicle and killed in the crash while the driver sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the silver car received serious injuries while the passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to PSP.

Troopers added that those who were injured were taken to Geisinger CMC for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.