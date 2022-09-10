SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was pronounced dead on Friday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 East.

State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near mile marker 251 on I-80 East around 2:00 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, investigators were able to determine that Eva Carey, 55, was riding her 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she crossed over the white fog line and lost control of her vehicle.

Investigators said Carey’s motorcycle overturned forcing her to come into contact with the highway.

First responders attempted CPR and transported Carey to the Lehigh Valley Hazleton Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:00 p.m., about an hour after the report of the crash.

The right lane of I-80 East for about an hour and 30 minutes.