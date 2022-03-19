TREMONT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One person is in the hospital after an attack Friday evening.

Schuylkill Haven State Police could not provide any names at this time but told Eyewitness News that two individuals are being charged with aggravated assault following the Friday night attack.

State Police say the victim is in stable condition, the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.