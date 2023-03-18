BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Columbia County injured one and displaced seven people Saturday afternoon.

Officials tell Eyewitness News they were dispatched to a fire in the 1400 block of Fairview Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fire crews say the blaze began on the first floor and worked its way through the center of the home. The first and second floors were both damaged by the fire.

First responders say a 9-year-old suffered 1st-degree burns and seven people have been displaced.

The red cross has been called to help those affected by the fire.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of this fire.