One Injured, One Arrested After Wayne County Home Invasion

BROWNDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): State Police say one man is in intensive care and another is in custody after a home invasion and assault in Browndale.

Police received a call from a woman at a home on Martin Street around 1:40am Wednesday saying that someone had broken in and shot her friend with a rifle.

According to the report, Jesse Lester Skates, 29, of Waymart forcibly entered the home by breaking a window. The female victim saw him entering the home with a .22 caliber rifle. When she ran to a bedroom to wake up the other man in the house, police say Skates followed her and began arguing, before shooting the male in the face.

The group began fighting and the male who was shot also had his face cut with a pocket knife.

Troopers say Skates fled the scene. They found him in a vehicle on Elk Lake Drive and he was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The victim was taken to Geisinger CMC and is in intensive care, but expected to survive.

Skates is scheduled to be arraigned at the Wayne County Courthouse this morning in Honesdale.

