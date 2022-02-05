One injured in Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Wilkes Barre Police arrived at the Ceder Village Apartments just after 2 am Saturday morning.

Residents at the Cedar Village Apartments told police an unknown man appeared at their door covered in blood.

Police say the residents gave the man first aid until police arrived.

The incident is still under investigation, but Police say the victim fled from a nearby parking lot after he was shot during a drug deal.

According to Police reports the victim gave Police a false name and has been uncooperative with investigators.

A car in the parking lot was also shot during the incident.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is asked to call Wilkes Barre Township Police at (570)-606-4791