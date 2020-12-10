One injured in Wilkes-Barre drive-by shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. Police received calls of two vehicles shooting at each other in the area of North River and Union Streets, while in route to General Hospital.

The gunshot wound victim told police as he passed the car, he realized he was being shot at and was bleeding from his arm, he drove himself to the hospital. The victim remained at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.