SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A vehicle went off-road and crashed into some trees early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 AM on Route 307 near Maple Lake Road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

There has been no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.