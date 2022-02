LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been injured after a crash that occurred in Larksville.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday on Route 11 in Larksville.

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the vehicle left the road and drove onto the hillside, knocking over a sign and flipping the car onto its roof.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.