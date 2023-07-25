PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called to a crash that disrupted traffic on Interstate 81 leaving one person hospitalized.

According to the Luzerne County Communications Center, the Plains Township Fire Department and the Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crash at Interstate 81 near Exit 170 at 4:50 p.m.

The Plains Township Fire Department also tells 28/22 News one car was involved with one person injured and transported to Geisinger.

Crews reportedly cleared the scene at about 5:45 p.m. and traffic returned to normal.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the injured person and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.