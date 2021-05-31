One injured in farm tractor rollover in Nescopeck Township

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews responded to a farm tractor that rolled over onto the driver in Nescopeck Township.

The call came in just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Zenith Road.

First responders tell Eyewitness News the man was pinned under the tractor and was able to call his wife for help, who then called 911.

A neighbor was able to locate the victim who had freed himself from under the vehicle. The neighbor then helped the man to an awaiting ambulance.

Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Hess tells us the man was taken to the hospital for a hip and possible head injury.