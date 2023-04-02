KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person was sent to the hospital following a Luzerne County house fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews from several different fire departments responded to a fire in the 200 block of Butler Street, Kingston, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

First responders said they arrived at the house to find a victim in the front yard who was suffering from burn injuries. That person was rushed to the hospital while firefighters snuffed out the flames within minutes thanks to what the chief calls a transitional attack.

“We hit the fire through the front window with an inch and three-quarter hose line, knocked down 80 percent of the fire. Then the crews went inside and finished the rest of the fire off,” said Deputy Chief Floyd Young from the Kingston-Forty Fort Fire Department.

It is unknown at this time how many individuals are forced from their home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.