HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Department of Environmental Protection officials and Hanover Township First Responders were called to a hydrochloric acid spill Thursday afternoon that forced workers to evacuate the area.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the DEP said the air is safe and there is no danger to the public. After monitoring the air for several hours, DEP officials say there are no longer any hazardous gases to be concerned about.

The DEP said it all started with material leaking from a pipe connected to a tank inside the facility. As a result of the spill, hazardous vapors spread throughout the air at the exterior of the building causing great concern.

The Hanover Township Fire Department says one was taken to the hospital, but details are limited regarding the person’s condition.

“DEP took six air samples around the perimeter of the plant and we detected no levels of hydrochloric acid. No levels of gases in the air which is a good sign,” said Colleen Connolly, Community Relations Coordinator for the DEP.

“We’re frustrated. We was walking over here and he just told us that we couldn’t go back in because there was some chemical or some incident. If they have to wait all the way till 10 a.m. then I don’t know what the overnight workers are going to really do,” Alberto Rio, an employee at Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, told 28/22 News.

To reiterate, DEP officials say there is no danger to the public. The air is safe and hazmat crews were inside continuing to clean up the spill.

Nick, DEP officials tell me workers are to contact Bridon-Bekauert to know when it is safe to go back inside the facility.