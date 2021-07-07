One injured after stabbing in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person was injured after a stabbing in Williamsport on Monday night, police say.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Memorial Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. The victim was taken to UPMC Susquehanna by a passing motorist.

The victim told officers she was involved in an altercation with another juvenile and received lacerations to her arm, wrist and her upper chest.

Williamsport Bureau of Police secured the area of Memorial Ave and Grier Street before eventually clearing the scene. This investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information related to this investigation please contact PO Andrew Stevens at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org or 570-327-7560 ext. 7612