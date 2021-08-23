One injured after shooting outside of Rush Inn in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police are investigating a shooting overnight Sunday that happened outside the Rush Inn at the corner of Zerby and Pulaski Street.

According to police, it started as a verbal altercation inside the bar before continuing out into the street at closing time.

One of the individuals retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and fired several shots, police say. One person was struck in the lower half of their body. A parked car window was also shot at lodging the bullet in its interior.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News that the shooter left the scene in a vehicle and the victim was transported to the hospital where they underwent surgery.

Police say they have a number of leads on a suspect.