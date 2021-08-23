One injured after shooting outside of Rush Inn in Kingston, suspect in custody

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police are investigating a shooting overnight Sunday that happened outside the Rush Inn at the corner of Zerby and Pulaski Street.

According to police, it started as a verbal altercation inside the bar before continuing out into the street at closing time.

An individual retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and fired several shots, police say. One person was struck in the lower half of their body. A parked car window was also shot at lodging the bullet in its interior. The victim was transported to the hospital where they underwent surgery.

A witness on the scene informed police there was a conflict between Kerry Harrison and another male over a female. One witness reported Harrison as the shooter, providing his location to police.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News, Harrison is now in police custody after comparing surveillance video from the shooting to his driver’s license.