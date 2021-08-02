One injured after shooting on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to Alexander Street in Wilkes-Barre Saturday just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired, officers say.

Upon arrival, police say that they encountered several people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles. While investigating, they found 12 spent shell casings and two cars struck by gunfire within the area.

According to police, while they were on scene, they received a call about a gunshot victim at an area hospital. The victim was awake and able to talk to police.

Police say that he told them he was leaving a party when a dark-colored vehicle pulled into the roadway and two males fired shots from inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.