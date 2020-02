CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One woman is injured after a head on crash in Chestnut Hill Township on Friday.

Route 209 in the area was closed for more than an hour after an elderly woman driving her vehicle was hit head on at about 9am. She was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the other car was evaluated on the scene. State police say that driver had no injuries.

Route 209 has since reopened.