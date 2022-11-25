UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an East Stroudsburg man was seriously injured early Thursday morning after a crash ejected him from the vehicle.

According to the crash report, on Thursday around 12:45 a.m., 28-year-old, Derrian Metzinger, of East Stroudsburg was driving south on Hunlock Harveyville Road when the vehicle veered off of the southwest side of the road.

As the report reads the vehicle, a Ford Focus, traveled off of the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned, causing it to roll several times before striking a utility pole, ejecting Metzinger from the vehicle as troopers say he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

PSP says Metzinger was transported via Medi-Vac helicopter to an emergency trauma center due to the injuries he sustained during the crash.

According to law enforcement alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be involved in the incident.

There is no word yet on Metzinger’s injuries or the current state of his condition.