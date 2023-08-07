DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into the second floor of a home in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. on Sunday, Aug 6.

According to a spokesperson from Junction Fire Company, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Alfarata Road in Decatur Township.

The fire company believes the vehicle hit a small culvert next to the driveway of the home. This caused the vehicle to become airborne and hit the second story of the house.

Rescue crews were able to stabilize the house and help the homeowners put a tarp over the damaged part of the home, according to the fire company.

Photo Courtesy of Junction Fire Company

Photo Courtesy of Junction Fire Company

Photo Courtesy of Junction Fire Company

The fire compnay has told abc27 that the occupant of the vehicle was taken to Geisinger Lewistown and their condition remains unknown at this time. The homeowners were evaluated but were not taken to the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Lewistown is investigating the crash.