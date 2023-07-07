WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— City and state police say they have one person in custody after a hit-and-run in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Officials responded to the intersection of River Street and Market Street in Wilkes-Barre for a reported hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

Investigators say state police located the car involved in the hit-and-run and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was taken into custody and their car was impounded according to law enforcement on the scene.

A state police reconstruction unit was evaluating the scene Friday evening. Roads were closed while troopers investigated.