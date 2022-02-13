One in custody after deadly shooting in Fell Township

FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One man is in police custody after a deadly shooting that took place in Lackawanna County Saturday morning.

A release from police states the shooting was first reported just before 2:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Morse Avenue.

Coroner Tim Rowland told Eyewitness News that Harrison Carpenter, 37, died as a result of a gunshot to the chest.  

According to the DA, Police have Kevin Bowan in custody in connection with the shooting. Bowan currently has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, pending further police investigation.

Carbondale police and the Lackawanna County district attorney are still investigating the incident.

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will release more information as it is made available  

