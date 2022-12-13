WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

According to our media partner, the Times Leader, a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart across the boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did remain on scene.

Police are investigating, but Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Will Clark said he doesn’t believe there is any criminal wrongdoing.