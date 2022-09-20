SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A one-vehicle crash has shut down the Oak Street off-ramp from Business Route 6 according to police.

Officials say one woman has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a light post and yield sign while coming off the Oak Street ramp.

The crash occurred on the Oak Street off-ramp Business Route 6 inbound to Scranton from Clarks Summit.

The Scranton Police Department says they are unsure of the cause of the accident at this time or if any other vehicles were involved.

The off-ramp is expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.