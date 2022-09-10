KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized.

Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston.

Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

State police, Kingston Police, and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the incident.

Police clarified with Eyewitness News that Leonardo’s is on the Kingston side of Main Street.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.