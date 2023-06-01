NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battled heavy flames at a home in Nanticoke Wednesday afternoon sending one person to a hospital.

According to the Nanticoke Fire Department, crews were called to West Grand Street for a house fire around 5:24 p.m.

On the scene, crews stated there were heavy flames to the rear of the house, and fire hoses were used towards the back and roof of the home.

Nanticoke Fire Department

Officials said the Red Cross was called to temporarily house four people who lived in the home. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire has been ruled as accidental due to the flames from a grill that extended to a shed attached to the house.