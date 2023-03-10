HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been transported to an area hospital after a crash in Hanover Township on Friday.

According to Hanover Township Police, on Friday, March 10, an SUV was traveling south on South Main Street in Hanover Township when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking and breaking a telephone pole, before landing upside down.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital, but it is unknown if they suffered any injuries at this time.

According to law enforcement, the car landed upside down, causing police to close South Main Street and redirect traffic until around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.