HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hospitalized in Luzerne County after the dump truck he was driving rolled over on Route 11 according to officials.

Officials from the Hunlock Township Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a report of a dump truck overturned on Route 11 Friday evening.

Investigators said they determined the driver was traveling north on Route 11 when he crossed over both lanes, went up the embankment, took out a utility pole, and overturned the dump truck.





Fire Department officials believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency while driving which caused the crash.

The man was transported to the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital for his injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.