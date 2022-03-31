WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Speaking of numbers and data. A local nonprofit group is finalizing a report which provides information that can be used to help improve our communities.

No doubt you’ve heard the phrase ‘Knowledge is Power.’ Well, the institute, a local think tank, analyzes all sorts of data metrics. That provides a comprehensive picture of where our region has been and where it may be headed in the future.

It’s called ‘The Indicators’ an annual report you could say it’s a one-stop-shop for data.

“We know we have a lot of challenges,” said Teri Ooms, Executive Director, The Institute

Teri Ooms is Executive Director of the Institue. A nonprofit group that collects, analyzes and interprets data from a wide variety of sources. Including the U.S. Census Bureau, Ooms says this year’s findings shed light on some changes happening in our region.

“We know that there is diversity. We know that the wealth gap is increasing in Northeastern Pennsylvania so we are having more have’s than have nots than we did before,” Ooms explained.

Ooms tells the i-team that the region’s economy is facing challenges.

“Our economy’s development future is predicated on the strength of our workforce and workforce is a national issue and now suddenly we are going to be competing with regions across the state across the country for the talent pool,” Ooms said.

Ooms says the report finds several things.

“So if there was ever a time to ban together as an economic region and address some of our challenges and harness the incredible assets and opportunities we have in front of us it’s now,” Ooms explained.

Larry Newman is Executive Director of the Diamond City partnership. A nonprofit group that works to develop downtown Wilkes-Barre. He has used the findings of the indicators in the past.

“What’s useful about the indicators report is that it helps us look at the region as a whole. It helps us understand how we’re changing over time,” stated Larry Newman, Executive Director Diamond City Partnership.

The Institute has been sending out ‘The Indicators Report’ since 2006.