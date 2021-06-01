One flown to hospital after fire in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – At least one person was injured and needed to be airlifted to a hospital after a fire in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Monday on the 300 block of West Cottage Ave in Tamaqua.

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that five people were in the home at the time of the fire, of those five, one had to be airlifted to the hospital for burns.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal will be investigating.