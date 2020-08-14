One flown to burn center after Lackawanna County house fire

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An early morning fire in South Abington Township is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit.

The Fire Marshal Unit says the fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday. One of the home’s residents awoke to find the house on fire.

Two people were inside of the home. One of the victims, a 32-year-old, was flown to Lehigh Burn Center for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the blaze.

The fire originated in one of the bedrooms of the home. The cause has not yet been determined. State Fire Marshals Unit says it is not deemed suspicious.

