One female hospitalized after crash on Laurel Run Road

LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on Laurel Run Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

According to Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief Joe Tavaglione, the driver was going too fast and lost control of the vehicle around 6 p.m.

One female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the other two people in the car were unharmed.

The car, however, was totaled.

Pennsylvania State Police were also on scene. The road was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.