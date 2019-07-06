One Family, Two Crowns

Two weeks ago we told you a mother and daughter from Schuylkill County were headed to Florida for a national competition.

Well the two came back winners.

When we first introduced you to 4 year old Laila Shutt of Tower City. She was Pennsylvania’s “Future Little Miss United State Agriculture.”

Her mom Lauren also held the state title for the elite division.

“She’s getting better at holding her head high, working that stage and working the crowd,” said Lauren Shutt.

That confidence shined at the national competition in Florida. They both came home title winners in their divisions.

“Getting a big crown and a sash,” said Laila Shutt when asked what favorite part about the competition was.

They are the first mother-daughter duo to be crowned at the same time, and they were the only ones to take home two titles.

“Watching Laila march up on the stage, by herself and getting crowned, I mean I like getting the crown myself, but it was more rewarding to see her get her crown,” said Lauren.

Not only did they both claim national titles, but Laila won people’s choice and Lauren won cover miss.

The competition focuses on the importance of agriculture and looks for people who advocate for the industry. The family has a background in flowers. As grown holders, they are eager to visit farms to learn about other areas of agriculture.

“I’m Laila Shutt. I’m National Future Little Miss United States Agriculture,” said Laila.

The girls will pass on their state crowns in September at the state competition.