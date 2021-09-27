One family celebrates Hispanic Heritage by living their American dream

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local residents are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in many different ways.

If you stop by Florita’s Bakery, 618 Cedar Avenue in Scranton, the first thing you’ll notice is a very proud store owner and a happy baker named Julian Alarcon.

Alarcon, a native of Puebla, Mexico, arrived in America and worked for a coffee chain. It was there he decided it was time to create sweet treats of his own.

“Well I came in 1982 and I came for work….” said Alarcon.

He originally lived in New York, but because of high rental prices, Alarcon started looking elsewhere.

“Then I come here to Pennsylvania in 2001—Wilkes-Barre… And I passed through here (Scranton) and I looked in this store, empty, ” Alarcon said.

Alarcon thought it would be a great spot for a Spanish bakery.

“Right here, we don’t have a bakery, a Spanish bakery, and a lot of Spanish people,” explained Alarcon.

The store carries many imported goods but, the focus is the bread, croissants, danishes, and more, which are all homemade.

Miranda Pace lives in Scranton and Florita’s Bakery is one of her favorite places to eat, not just for their food, but their accomplishments as well.

“I love coming here. I love to get their baked goods. I think they are one of the best around. They make amazing foods and they have a lot to be proud of, ” Pace said.

According to Alarcon, Florita’s Bakery has the best of everything. But, the cheese danish is truly the best.

However, not everyone in the family was on board with opening a business. His daughter thought opening a bakery along Cedar Avenue in south side Scranton was a bad idea.

“My daughter, she told me oh, you are crazy…” said Alarcon. “No, no, this is a good area for business, because this whole area, Spanish, from different countries.”

Alarcon also believes tasting his homemade treats, is the best way of gaining more customers.

Lexley Vaquero, a resident in Scranton, loves the bakery for their treats, but also because it reminds her of a country a little closer to her heart.

“What I like about this bakery is that it might be small and little but, it reminds me of Mexico and just like the fresh bakeries. It is a little bit of Mexico in Scranton,” said Vaquero.