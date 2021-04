SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The cause of a fire that displaced one person on Bryn Mawr Street in Scranton is under investigation. The person was out of the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was contained to the attic but caused heavy smoke in the area. Water damage from extinguishing the fire was reported in the lower floors.

First responders say residents should be allowed back in tomorrow.