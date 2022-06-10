ONEIDA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews responded to a heavy flamed house fire in Schuylkill County early Friday morning leaving one woman displaced.

According to the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company, around 5:00 a.m. in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Oneida crews responded to the report of a possible house fire.

Crews say a column of smoke was visible upon their arrival at the station in Sheppton. Firefighters stated they found a working fire in a duplex with flames showing from the left side.

Nuremberg- Weston Volunteer Fire Company

According to the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kyle Mummey, no one was injured in the fire, however, one woman was displaced.

Chief Mummey said part of the house was being renovated.

PSP Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.